Woyome loses case at African court; asked to comply with directives of the SC
Businessman Alfred Woyome has lost his case against the government of Ghana at the African court. The African Tribunal has ordered him to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court of Ghana. The African Tribunal Court has been presiding over the human rights aspect of the matter between Mr. Woyome and Ghana. Details available …
Thursday’s power outage in some parts of Ghana was due to loss of gas supply-GRIDCo
The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) HAS attributed power outages experienced in some parts of the country Thursday evening to loss of gas supply to our generation plants. A statement issued by the Public Relations department of GRIDCo said ‘’the outages happened at 17:05hours on Thursday, June 27, 2019, when all the generators in the …
‘Request by Minority to summon EC boss through speaker turned down’
The request by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to have the Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye to use his powers to invite the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Jean Mensa to appear before the house to answer questions over the ongoing limited registration exercise has been turned down. The Minority Leader on Friday requested the leadership of …
I’m sick & tired of the fake Kuami Eugene & Kidi bad blood stories-Kuami Eugene
Lnyx music signee, Kuami Eugene has rubbished reports of an existing tension between himself and Kidi, another signee of the same record label. The 2019 VGMA Highlife Artiste of the year told Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the two of them, are in talking terms and have been doing almost everything togther hence …
AC Milan banned from Europa League next season over Financial Fair Play breaches
AC Milan have struck a deal with Uefa to serve a one-year ban from European football over breaches of Financial Fair Play rules. The club, which finished fifth in Italy’s Serie A, will miss next season’s Europa League. Uefa will end its proceedings against the Italians for overspending, said the Court of Arbitration for Sport …
Gov’t will review luxury vehicle tax-Finance Minister
The Ministry of Finance has said it will review the luxury vehicle tax introduced in the 2018 national budget. Minister in charge at the Ministry Ken Ofori-Atta addressing the media today [Friday] said government has listened to the concerns of Ghanaians and will make changes to the law in the mid-year budget review scheduled for …
NLA Rolls Out VAG Lotto
The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in accordance with the agreement with Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) is fully set to officially launch and operate VAG Lotto starting from the month of July 2019. The operations of VAG Lotto will be very useful in addressing the issues of illegal lottery operations in Ghana. Before the agreement with …
Ghana opens new consulate in Guangzhou
Ghana has opened a new consulate in Guangzhou, China to support Ghanaian and Chinese business activities, as well as provide them with expedite consular services to facilitate trade and investment promotion between the two countries. With the new consulate, the long journey businessmen and women had to endure to go to Beijing for visas and …
300 Ambulances To Arrive Before 2019 Ends
The Government of Ghana is expected to take delivery of 300 ambulances before the end of 2019, DGN Online has gathered. A government delegation led by the Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson reports that work on manufacturing and assembling of the ambulances was near completion. The delegation comprises Deputy Health Minister, Tina …
NDC trying to buy some fmr DCE’s & MMCEs under Kufour-NPP Man alleges
A research team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, is claiming that some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are currently infiltrating their party. The NPP communicator says it has come to his attention some NDC party executives have identified some aggrieved members of the ruling government …