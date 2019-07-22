General News

Hand over to your deputy with immediate effect-Prez to IGP

89 Views

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, to hand over to his deputy, James Oppong-Boanuh as Acting Inspector-General of Police until a substantive one is appointed.

According to a statement issued Monday, July 22 by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, the President has directed the IGP, David Asante Apeatu to hand over to Mr. Oppong-Boanuh with immediate effect.

 

Below is a copy of the statement from the presidency

Previous Go find killers of Ahmed Suale & the kidnapped girls instead of wasting time to exonerate Bissue-Anas jabs
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

Suggested Posts

No Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.