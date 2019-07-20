2019 Miss Ghana Queens ‘Ugly’-Kwesi Ernest

Entertainment critic, Kwesi Ernest, has joined voices who have described the winners of the Miss Ghana 2019 contest as ‘ugly’.

The music producer indicated that the ladies selected as winners would not reach anywhere at the world contest should they represent Ghana at the Miss World contest.

He was also of the view that the organizers may have reviewed their marks and selection criteria hence the set of winners selected for this year.

He went on to state that the photographer who snapped the ladies might have done a poor job.

The 2019 winners of Miss Ghana are being trolled on Twitter for not being fit enough to represent the country anywhere in the world.

Social media users have said the ladies are not beautiful.

This backlash comes after photos of the ladies were posted on Citi Tv’s Twitter handle.

Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi was crowned the winner of the contest alongside Sarah Odei Amoani and Deborah Opoku Sarfo, as 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

Commenting on the issue, Kwesi Ernest said the ladies are not so beautiful like previous queens we’ve had in the past.

He made the comments on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, hosted by Root Eye.