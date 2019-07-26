25 Customers of Menzgold dead, others gone insane-Chair, Coalition of Aggrieved Customers

Chairman of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Mr. Timothy Binob, has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that 25 of their members have lost their lives as a result of their inability to retrieve they’re locked up cash.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Friday, the chair of the group further alleged that some others have gone insane due to the saga.

Others have also lost their businesses and unable to fend for their families and children, he added.

Mr. Binob said the situation has also led to a situation where some of the children are unable to further their education at all various levels.

According to him, the Menzgold saga and the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 and the court case have been shrouded in secrecy.

He said customers have not been properly briefed on the saga since NAM 1 arrived in Ghana following his Dubai court victory.

He told the host customers are only interested in retrieving the money hence the need for the state to withdraw the criminal proceedings and pursue a civil case.

Meanwhile, NAM 1 has been granted a GHc1 billion bail by an Accra Circuit Court with five sureties.

The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, ordered that three of the sureties must provide justification while NAM 1 must also report to the police every Wednesday, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.

Prosecutors have charged NAM1, his wife and sister and his two companies – Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult with 13 counts ranging from abetment to defraud by false pretense, defrauding by false pretense, engaging in money deposit business without a license, dealing in gold without license and money laundering.

NAM 1 was granted bail after his lawyer Kwame Akuffo, moved a bail application.

Counsel argued that his client was not a flight risk and would always avail himself to stand trial, reports Graphic Online’s Ebo Hawkson who was in the courtroom.

He also prayed the court to take into consideration when granting bail that almost all the assets of his client had been confiscated by the state and, therefore, the court should grant him bail in favourable terms.