$4.5m was spent on Afcon – Sports Minister tells parliament

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has disclosed in Parliament that the country budgeted Six Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Thirty-Three Dollars and Eighty-Four Cents (US$6,365,033.84) for Ghana’s participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
However, Four Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Two Dollars (US$4, 564, 352.00) was expended from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.
The Minister further disclosed the Normalization committee has been tasked to produce a comprehensive report on the poor performance of the Senior National team in the tournament.
Below is how the money was expended:
- The playing body
- Technical team
- Members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports
- Representatives of GHALCA
- Representatives of Old Footballers
- Some staff of the GFA
- Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports
- Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union
- Journalists
A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:
- Airfare – $924,168
- Per diem, players – $187,050
- Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600
- Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750
- Winning bonus, players – $965, 405
- Winning bonus, technical – $347,027
- Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000
- Accommodation – $1,143,519
- Feeding – $419,300
- Match Tickets 0 $41,750
- Medicals – $44,574
- Visa Fees – $8,541
- Internal Transportation -$43,092
- Incidentals – $42,576
Total; $4,564,352
No Comment