GENERAL NEWS
Western North region gets massive 99.52% votes
Voters have massively endorsed the proposal for the creation if the Western North region. After the process, 99.52 per cent...
Bono region gets over 99 percent YES
The creation of the Bono region has materialised after voters massively voted yes with a 99.8%. It was required...
Vodafone wins bid for 4G Spectrum valued at $30M
Vodafone Ghana Limited has won one (1) lot of 2x5MHz frequency spectrum block in the 800 MHz Band for...
New driving app, Enshika engage drivers to make use of the technology
The Ghana Private Road Transpirt Union(GPRTU), Accra has partnered with Enshika group to sensitize members on the benefits of using...
SPORTS
I’m not Satan to jubilate over Dogboe’s defeat-Game Boy fumes
Emmanuel Tagoe affectionately called Game Boy has denied that he jubilated over Isaac Dogboe's defeat to Mexican boxer Emmanuel Navarette...
Shutdown Prampram Sports Centre in a week or face our wrath-Sports Journalists to Sports Minister
Mr Isaac Asiamah, Sports Minister Two sports journalists and regular panelists on Rainbow Radio’s Total Review SportsShow, Adam Seidu and...
RAINBOW PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK
Live Studio Interview with MzVee on Mid Morning Drive on Rainbow Radio01:00:29
Live Studio Interview With KiDi On The Mid Morning Show On Rainbow Radio01:23:45
Bullet Allegedly Caught in Bed With Wendy Shay By His Girlfriend00:01:01
KNUST SRC Rep Shreds Paul Adom Otchere to Pieces On His Own Show00:09:50
People Make Mockery of Nana Addo's One District One Factory00:05:38
LIFESTYLE
Mayaase Ghana, the fashion & business student who is already designing for top names
Although he is yet to graduate from fashion school, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), for Maayase Clothing, Peter Asante aka Mayaase...
VEEP launches Digital NHIS Membership Renewal Technology
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched two technical innovations designed to make the National Health Insurance Scheme more accessible and...
Alabi, Bagbin submit their nomination forms
Two of the presidential aspirants for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin and Professor Joshua Alabi have submitted their...
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon uses dummy parcels to catch thieves
Amazon has teamed up with police in the US in an effort to stop thieves who steal parcels left...
Huawei arrest puts ‘bullseye’ on Apple
You don't need to look hard to see how the Global Times - the state-backed Chinese newspaper - is interpreting...