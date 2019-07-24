Afful-Broni is not a legitimate VC, Avoke is the legitimate VC-UTAG-Local Chaper, UEW

The Local Secretariat of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), University of Education Winneba, has said the former Vice Chancellor who was removed from office, Prof. Mawutor Avoke did not need reinstatement after the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) report exonerated him.

President of the Local Secretariat, Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku said the former VC was reporting to work on Tuesday because he has been cleared of all the allegations leveled against him.

There were reports on Tuesday that a combined team of National Security operatives and Police personnel Tuesday afternoon chased out some dismissed staff of the University of Education, Winneba.

The dismissed staff who stormed the Council Chamber Tuesday, July 23, included the former Vice Chancellor Professor Mawutor Avoke, the former Finance Officer Arkorlie, and Dr. Ofori Bekoe who had his review for reinstatement thrown out by the Cape Coast High Court on Monday and the Member of the Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Dr. Duku said the current VC, Afful-Broni was not legtimatley appointed and was also cautioned to prepare to hand over after ECOCO cleared the former VC but he failed to listen.

He said the new VC came in his personal interest and with an agenda to victimised those who did not support him.

To him, Afful-BronI has entered the record of the school as the worst VC in the history of the university.

‘’He was coming to pay off those who have offended him. He came in his personal interest and did not have the growth of the school as part of his agenda. It would be recalled that the man even abused his office and promoted himself from Associate Professor to Professor,’’ he added.

The Winneba High Court in 2017 ordered Prof Avoke, to step aside until a case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council was determined.

The Governing Council subsequently dismissed Avoke and replaced him with Prof. Afful-Broni.

Lawyers for Prof. Avoke, in November 2018, wrote a letter to the school’s Governing Council directing it to prepare the office of their client to enable him to resume following his supposed exoneration by the Supreme Court.

The governing council, however, threw its support behind Prof. Afful-Broni despite accusations of victimization, injustice and other actions said to have brought the image of the university into disrepute.