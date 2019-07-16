Afoko’s bail being rescinded a clear case of manipulation of the judicial system-Lawyer Sosu

Human Rights lawyer, Francis Xavier Sosu has expressed disappointment in the way and manner the Gregory Afoko’s bail has been handled.

An Accra High Court on Monday rescinded the bail granted to Gregory Afoko, one of the men alleged to have conspired to kill the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, in 2015.

The suspect was on March 14, 2019, granted bail in another Accra Court presided over by Justice George Buadi, admitted Afoko to bail in the sum of GhȻ500,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.

That was after his lawyers had argued that their client deserved to be granted bail because the state was not ready to prosecute him.

The lawyers based their argument on a nolle prosequi filed by the Attorney-General on January 28, 2019, to discontinue Afoko’s trial after more than three years of trial.

The A-G filed the nolle prosequi after the arrest of Asabke Alangdi, the other person alleged to have conspired with Afoko to allegedly commit the murder.

However, at a hearing on Monday, another High Court, presided over by Justice Merley Afua Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, rescinded the bail granted to Afoko.

Commenting g on the development, lawyer Sosu said there was something fundamentally wrong and the move clearly shows that there was some level of manipulation of the system.

In his view, there is a clear abuse of the judicial system, abuse of power and a clear case of the coalition.

He said as a country that practices an executive system of governance, the president must in accordance with the constitution protect the rights of citizens.

He indicated that what is happening in the case of Gregory Afoko is an abuse of the system and abuse of the rights of the suspect.

The laws of the land he said must be respected and citizens must be protected in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.