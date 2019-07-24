Agenda for mindset transformation; review constitution to allow chiefs take active part in politics-Mike Gizo

Chief of Agomeda, Nene Nagai Kassa VIII who is known in private life as Mike Gizo has called for a review of the constitutional provision that bares traditional leaders from engaging in active politics.

The traditional leader said it would be important for Ghana to take his suggestion serious in order to serve the interest of all.

Justifying reasons for his suggestion, he said although chiefs are not allowed to take an active part in politics, political leaders call on them during their campaigns and discuss political issues with them.

He said traditional leaders have opinions and suggestions on how Ghana could develop, however, they are politically attacked and accused of being in bed with a political party when they voice out these opinions.

He indicated that these issues have prevented a number of traditional leaders from contributing to national discourse.

He was, however, quick to add that traditional leaders must carry themselves in a responsible manner and be circumspect in how they talk in order not to attract insults and vilifications.

“We all have certain aspirations, we evaluate and assess issues but for fear of being politically attacked, we are careful about saying certain things. People easily associate you to a political party as chief when we make comments on certain developmental issues. However, when these political leaders come on their campaign tours, their first point of call are the traditional leaders. We should understand that when people express an opinion on certain issues they are not doing so because of a political party. We should review the provision and let Ghanaians understand one does not have to belong to a political party before expressing their views.”

He made the remarks at the Maiden Seminar organized by the Atta-Mills Institute on the theme ” Giving Hope to Building A Better Ghana Through Mindset Transformation”.

As chairman for the occasion, the Senior Divisional Chief, Shai Traditional Area, underscored the need for Ghanaians to support the mindset transformation agenda in order to help citizens get a better Ghana in a collective manner.

He highlighted on the many great principles and legacies former President Atta-Mills including his policies of with everyone regardless of their political party.

He created an atmosphere for development and growth. In the words of Nene Nagai VIII, President Atta-Mills left a legacy of “support”.

Such opportunities groomed the CEO to set this great agenda. “The Institute represents the very epitome of peace, The Name Atta-Mills is synonymous to peace. Living the peace legacy forms the core vision of the Late President”, he said.