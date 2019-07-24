Arrest Avoke for trespassing, he’s not VC, Afful-Broni-Education Minister

Education Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has posited that the University of Education, Winneba, has one legitimate Vice-Chancellor (VC) in the person of Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni.

He has therefore asked the police to arrest the former VC, Prof. Avoke for trespassing.

The Minister said he does not understand why the police, for instance, has not arrested Prof Avoke for trespassing.

On Tuesday an attempt by former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mawutor Avoke to re-occupy his seat after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)was foiled by national security operatives.

There is heavy security presence on the Winneba campus of the UEW following attempts by former VC of the university, Professor Mawutor Avoke to re-occupy his seat.

Meanwhile, the Local Secretariat of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), University of Education Winneba, has said the former Vice-Chancellor who was removed from office, Prof. Mawutor Avoke did not need reinstatement after the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) report exonerated him.

President of the Local Secretariat, Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku said the former VC was reporting to work on Tuesday because he has been cleared of all the allegations leveled against him.

Dr. Duku said the current VC, Afful-Broni was not legitimately appointed and was also cautioned to prepare to hand over after ECOCO cleared the former VC but he failed to listen.

He said the new VC came in his personal interest and with an agenda to victimised those who did not support him.

To him, Afful-BronI has entered the record of the school as the worst VC in the history of the university.

‘’He was coming to pay off those who have offended him. He came in his personal interest and did not have the growth of the school as part of his agenda. It would be recalled that the man even abused his office and promoted himself from Associate Professor to Professor,’’ he added.