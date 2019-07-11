Arrival of NAM 1 greatest news, will make retrieval of our cash much easier-Aggrieved Customers

Leader of the aggrieved customers of troubled Menzgold, Fredrick Forson, has described the arrival of embattled CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 as the greatest news for the customers.

He said the arrival of Nana Appiah Mensah would make the processes to retrieve their cash much easier.

He said government would no longer have an excuse in helping customers retrieve their cash.

He asked the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to work in the interest of customers as NAM 1 is being interrogated on the matter.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

According to the police, Mr. Appiah Mensah is in the custody of the CID Headquarters.

The police message further indicated that ‘’following the Interpol alert issued for the accused, NAM1 was handed over to Interpol Ghana by Interpol Dubai today, for the CID to continue with the investigation started in 2018.’’

NAM1, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport via Emirates Airline flight EK787 and was quickly whisked away by security operatives.

Commenting on the matter, Mr. Forson said, he was sure, customers would retrieve their monies from Menzgold.

He has hinted customers of the company would celebrate after they are able to retrieve their cash.