Asante Apeatu failed to heed to advice, he did not open up-Peace Watch Ghana Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Peace Watch Ghana, a non-profit organisation, Ms. Diana Nyankopah Daniels, has said Mr. David Asante Apeatu who was axed on Monday as the Inspector General of Police did not heed to the advice given him by well-wishers on how he could have discharged his duties.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the former IGP was castigated, insulted and attacked over his perceived poor performance as the boss.

She, however, maintained that the IGP could not be blamed entirely for his failure to work efficiently and effectively as expected.

Ms. Daniels noted that there were some serious challenges that were encountered under the former IGP but he did not heed to the advice given to him.

‘’Apeatu failed to heed to advice. He was not open. He did not allow people to advice him.’’

She was also confident the deputy who has been appointed in an acting capacity, will deliver because he is experienced.

She encouraged the new acting IGP to operate an open door policy and work together with his team in order to succeed and not repeat the mistakes of Asante Apeatu

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday 22nd July 2019, directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave, with immediate effect, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, 14th August 2019.

The President thanked him for his many years of service to the country and wished him well in his retirement. President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, to act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

Commenting on it, Ms. Daniels said Mr. Apeatu caused his own downfall and has admonished him to go and reflect on his legacy.

In her view, the former IGP will forever live with how he performed in the service.

She also expressed worry at the political interference in the police administration saying should the police be allowed to work without any interference and political manipulation, there would be a total transformation of the police service.