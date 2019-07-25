AUDIO: Asiamah’s budget presentation on AFCON historial, it proves our decison to be accountable-Majority Leader

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has described as unprecedented the presentation of the budget presented y Sports Minister on the expenses on the Balck Stars at this year’s AFCON.

Contributing to the presentation by the Sports Minister on Wednesday, the Majority Leader said the ministry must be commended for accounting to Ghanaians.

He said we have not witnessed this level of accountability hence the news for Ghanaians to appreciate the minister for his efforts.

He said he believes in contemporary sports governance, what the minister did was being witnessed for the first time.

To him, the minister was proactive with his presentation.

The Sports Minister has put the expenditure on AFCON 2019 at $4.5million, the same amount paid as prize money for the winner, Algeria.

Isaac Asiamah briefing Parliament Wednesday, said the country budgeted $6.3million.

Briefing Parliament Wednesday, the minister indicated the highest budget item was accommodation at $1.14million while visa fees at $8,541 were the lowest.