Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has slammed the Police Service for obstructing his work in the Charles Bissue’s alleged corruption saga.

Mr. Amidu in an interview with Accra based Citi FM said the CID hard no locus to investigate the matter.

He revealed he also wrote officially to the CID boss objecting strongly that the CID did not have the authority to investigate the matter because of the office if Special Prosecutor was already handling the matter.