AUDIO: Nana Addo grants request by Chief to have a Nursing School in Assin-Krushia

A request by the Omanahene of Assin-Krushia, Nana Ahumu Abobrim Pra Agyensamu VII to have a Nursing and Midwifery school constructed in the area has been approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The president made the promise following the request by the traditional leader to the President to consider putting up the school in the area.

The president in his response said the request by the traditional ruler would be considered by his administration.

He told the president the appeal is something dear to the hearts of constituents and when the president is able to do it, they would be extremely grateful.

The president in his response assured the traditional leader and his people the request would be granted.

The president also touched on the free senior high school policy stressing that the policy would continue to allow Ghanaian youth benefit.