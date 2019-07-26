AUDIO: We never promised to put $1m per constituency in the pockets of Ghanaians-Hawa Koomson

Special Development Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson has taken the opposition to the cleaners over their claims that the one million dollars per constituency have not been fulfilled.

The Minister said the promise by the government was not to put the money in the pockets of constituents but rather I will be used for developmental projects.

The Minister noted that through the initiative, the government has undertaken a number of developmental projects.

She made the remarks at Assin-Krushia in the Central Region where the president is touring.

She said the opposition has tried all means possible to paint a negative picture about the distribution of the money but have failed in their attempts.

She outlined some of the projects undertaken by her ministry.

The one million dollars per constituency is a policy by the government under the infrastructure for poverty eradication programme (IPEP).

Under IPEP, each of the 275 constituencies is allocated the equivalence of US$1 million annually to be invested in infrastructure development initiatives of their choice, managed and implemented by the three development authorities (Northern Development Authority, Middle Belt Development Authority and Coastal Development Authority), under the office of the president, supervised by the Minister responsible for Special Development Initiatives.

The infrastructure projects to be implemented will support and complement other government infrastructure projects.

Since 2017, there has been a budgetary allocation for every constituency in the country.