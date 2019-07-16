Beyonce Features Shatta Wale on Lion King Album

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been featured on the Lion King album curated by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé curated soundtrack titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ will feature new songs performed by multiple artistes from Africa’s biggest list of stars including Ghana’s own Shatta Wale.

Some of the artists include Nigeria’s Mr. Eazzi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

The asrtiste whose ‘I know My Level’ won the Highlife Song of the Year at the 2019 VGMAs took to his social media pages to expresses his joy saying “dem never see wonders.”

Beyonce who executive produce the album in a statement said, “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

‘The Lion King: The Gift’ is now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

The lead single of the soundtrack, “Spirit,” was released on the same night of the red carpet premiere of the 2019 remake of The Lion King.