BONO EAST: Poor roads in Sampa, Dormaa Central & others to be repaired-Deputy Minister

Residents in the Bono East Region will soon heave a sigh of relief following a decision by the government to repair some of the deplorable roads in the region.

The Deputy Minister in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said the government would soon fix the roads in Sampa, Menye, Dormaa Central, Kootokrom and its environs.

He said the main problems of Bono East are poor roads but the government has given approval for these poor roads to be fixed.

He noted some of the projects were supposed to be completed in 2010 under the late Mills. However, they have not been completed but the current administration will complete all road projects in the region.

Mr. Siaka Stevens also promised residents electrification projects in the Jaman North area would also be extended as approval has been approved.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to put in the needed resources to give the region a facelift.

On the rail sector, the Deputy Minister said the current administration has invested heavily by purchasing some trains to boost rail transport in Bechem.