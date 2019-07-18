Bono East will start generating power from ‘borla’ & export it to Burkina Faso -Deputy Minister

The Deputy Bono East Regional Minister, Mr. Siaka Stevens, has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the ministry will soon roll out a programme that would see to it that waste in the region is used to generate power.

The Deputy Minister in an exclusive interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said sanitation and improper disposal of waste, forms part of the major challenges confronting the region.

And as part of efforts to resolve the challenge, the deputy minister says efforts were underway to make use of the waste to generate power for the region.

Since the industrial revolution, waste has been a major environmental issue worldwide. Wastes are materials we don’t need and thrown as trash.

Research has shown that the waste we generate every day can be turned into something good such as electricity, heat or fuel.

The solid wastes can be converted into gas to produce energy. We can generate electricity by burning solid waste found in the landfills.

A community must have a waste to energy facility that incinerates garbage and transforms chemical energy into thermal energy.

The Deputy Minister said his ministry would adopt measures to tap in these types of technologies to turn the waste generated in the region into something useful.

He used the opportunity to also encourage residents to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately.

He explained that the project is a collaboration with an American based company and has appealed to chiefs in the region to allocate land for the project.

He said, “we cannot continue to rely on the current power supply hence the need to tap into different opportunities to generate power for use.”

He added that the excess power to be generated would also be exported to Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, he has assured residents in the region approval have been given to repair some deplorable roads in the region.

He said the days when residents cried over their poor roads were over.