Builsa South: Dr. Apaak goes unopposed in NDC Parl Primaries

The current National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak will contest the parliamentary primaries unopposed in the constituency.

He was the only candidate who picked his nomination forms after the party declared the contest opened for all aspirants.

A statement issued by the constituency’s Communication Officer, Anthony A. Aasikisimi said, “at the close of today, 12th July 2019, Dr. Clement A. Apaak, MP for Builsa South, was the only one who successfully picked parliamentary nomination form to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The Builsa South Constituency seat, which is currently held by Dr. Clement Apaak of the NDC, is one of the safe seats that has been held by the ruling NDC since 1992.

Mr. Alhassan Azong of the People’s National Convention (PNC), won the seat in 2008 and 2012.

The seat was won by Norbert Garko Awullay of the NDC in 1992, he held onto it until Hon. Abolimbisa Roger Akantagriwen of the same NDC took over in 2004.

Dr. Apaak won the seat for the NDC in 2016

with 7,666 representing 51.31% whereas the former MP, Azong Alhassan of the PNC

polled 4,462 representing 29.86%.

Dr. Clement Apaak is a member of the seventh parliament of Ghana on the ticket of the NDC.

He hails from DORNINGA in the Upper East Region.

He holds a DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY (SIMON FRASER UNIV, CANADA), MASTER OF PHILOSOPHY (UNIVERSITY OF BERCEGEN, NORWAY) and B.A. (UNIV. OF GHANA).

He was born on Thursday, 11th June 1970

and a devoted Christian.

He was a presidential staffer, 2013-2016 (OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)

He lectured at the University of Ghana between 2010-2013 as well as the Simon Fraser University, British Columbia between the year 2008-2010.

The NDC has slated August 24, 2019, for its parliamentary primaries.

The exercise is expected to take place across all 275 constituencies in the country.

The party has pegged filing of nominations forms at Twenty Five thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 25,000.00).

Women and people living with disability have However, women and persons living with da disability would pay only twelve thousand five hundred Ghana cedis (Ghc 12,500.00).