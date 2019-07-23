 Burning the Northern Cocoa Tree (Article)

As a major cash crop, cocoa plays an important role in the economy of Ghana. The cocoa industry employs approximately 800,000 farm families spread over six of the ten regions of Ghana.

The crop generates about $2 billion of Ghana’s foreign exchange annually and is a major contributor to Government Revenue and GDP.

Cocoa products like chocolate, pebbles, and cocoa powder are used by many Ghanaians and people in other parts of the world.

The cocoa beans were first introduced to Ghana by the Dutch missionaries at the beginning of the 19thcentury. Its widespread cultivation is however attributed to Tetteh Quarshie, a Ghanaian blacksmith of Osu in Accra. He lived and worked in Fernando Po (now Equatorial Guinea) for several years and on his return to Ghana in 1879, brought with him the Amelonado Cocoa pods. He established a farm at Akwapim Mampong in the Eastern Region which turned into a nursery for all pioneering Cocoa farmers in Ghana. His legacy is the Cocoa bean that has become the backbone of the Ghana Economy.

The lives of many families living in these cocoa-growing communities have improved overwhelmingly and poverty is not too gigantic amongst them.

Yes, there may be challenges that cocoa farmers face, but one of them which they will fight till the last drop of their blood is any attempt to burn or cut down even a branch of their gold mine (cocoa tree). Protection of a single cocoa tree is as important as childbirth to the “barren” woman hence will protect the trees both day and night with all his might and strength.

This is one major practice that has kept the cocoa farming communities in business till date to the benefit of both men and women, meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goal 1, (No Poverty) leading to goals 2 (Zero Hunger), goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

This story is different in the life of the shea tree which produces the shea nuts. There is absolutely no or little protection for this tree.

Unlike the cocoa which was brought in to Ghana and by conscious care and protection, it is flying high in prosperity, the shea tree has suffered all forms of brutality out of unprotection.

Maybe too it is one of the ways the Ghanaian has shown how unacknowledged and unappreciative we are to our own but rather pay reverence to things coming from the overseas.

So, what is the Shea Tree and How important is it?

The she tree, with the botanical name Butyrospermum parkii or Vitellaria paradoxa and is a common wild tree that grows extensively in the dry Savannah belt of West Africa, stretching from Senegal in the west to Sudan in the east. In Ghana, it is widely found in the three regions of the north, thus Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions as well as the northern Volta.

It produces the shea nut which contains six percent free fatty Acids, seven percent moisture content and 45 percent oil content that are good for human consumptions.

Shea nut products, the solid fat (butter or stearin) and the liquid oil (olien), are ideal for use locally as raw materials in cooking oil, margarine, cosmetics, soap, detergents, biscuits, candles, butter for the skin and hair among others.

Shea butter, which is the main product of the shea nut is becoming increasingly popular as an ingredient in cosmetics and soaps, especially in Ghana, France, Germany, and the US. Chocolate and confectionery products account for 95 percent of shea butter demand, with only 5 percent currently used for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. But unfortunately, this is when the abuse and brutality of the innocent shea tree are increasing with superspeed at areas where they grow.

Though, this treasure-trove is at the pillowside of the people living in the north, stern poverty has engulfed them; making some parents give out their female underage children for marriage as a result of their inability to feed them, some parents too have sent their female children to cities to look for nonexisting jobs which later turns them to doing head porter (kayaye) and sometimes prostitution and other depravities.

The rampant burning and indiscriminate felling of these shea trees have affected mostly women from the north since it is the main contributor to their income because the is shortage of shea nuts for shea butter production; Mr. Zakaria Iddi, the National Coordinator Shea Network Ghana in 2013 warned that if the practice is not stopped it could worsen the poverty situation in the north since shea is the only source of income to many households, today his prophesy has been manifested.

Unfortunately, not only economically has these acts of felling and burning the shea trees affected the lives of people but SDG goal 13 (Climate Action) has been compromised. This has led to the harsh weather conditions, droughts, and death of animals in areas such as Savelugu, Diare, Wa, Gambaga, Yendi, Saboba, Chereponi, Sabare, Tatale, Tongo, Bawku, Botanga, etc.

However, these women could have supported their families with revenue earned from the shea butter production but for the absence of the shea nut to produce the shea butter for income, homes are breaking due to financial constraints.

Today, it is palpable that the white man’s cocoa tree is protected and making impacts on lives but the northern cocoa tree (Shea nut tree) is dehumanized and devastated thereby causing an unending pain in the hearts of many women and children from the north.

Written by Prince Kwame Tamakloe.

Prince Kwame Tamakloe is a Broadcast Journalist with Rainbow Radio Int. London and Accra are passionate about climate change and the environment.