”Cease Fire” over the ‘bad’ stories you publish about me-DCE ‘begs’ journalist

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Builsa South in the Upper East Region, Daniel Gariba has in a tape intercepted by rainbowradioonline.com, asked a journalists to ‘’cease-fire’’ over the publications’ on alleged fraudulent activities.

The DCE had called the said journalists to complain bitterly over how he felt about some publications carried with allegations of fraud leveled against him.

A newspaper [name withheld] had published a story over the alleged involvement of the DCE in rosewood business, an allegation he had flatly denied.

In the audio, the DCE was heard registering his displeasure and when he was asked how he was doing he said, ‘’I am not fine as you know,’’ indicating that he was not comfortable with the story.

Mr. Gariba registered his resentment over the publication admitting that it had dealt a big blow to him.

The DCE who is lacing his boots to contest his party’s parliamentary primaries slated for September this year for the party’s orphan constituencies including Builsa-South had earlier called the management of the newspaper to complain about the paper’s recent stories about him and asked for closure on such stories.

He was not happy that for the past one month his name had been in the media for bad reasons, a situation he described as “injurious “to his hard earned reputation.

The DCE went on to say ‘’let me be frank with you; you have done this job for a long time. I am very much aware of this and I think that it’s about time you cease fire on that. It started with Honoured Azor and you are continuing.

He even threatened to take the paper on but later added it was not going to be a good decision hence the need for the journalist to desist from publishing stories about him.

Meanwhile, information available to us indicate that two different groups of people have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve him (DCE) from his post.

The first petition, according to our sources at the Jubilee House came from some inmates of an orphanage home in Bolgatanga, called Mama Lardis Home who claimed they deposited their monies with the DEC’s microfinance company after promising them a mouth-watering interest rate but failed d to pay the interests including the principal.

The second petition, the sources said, was about his leadership style in the Builsa South where some NPP members feel if not checked will affect the party’s electoral fortunes in the constituency.

The NPP members have hinted of plans to prevent the aspiring DCE from winning the primaries to represent the NPP in 2020.

Some of the angry NPP members say the DCE does not deserve to be an NPP because he lacks integrity, selfish and does not work in the interest of his people.

They also accused him of manipulating the party’s constituency election which was held last year, where only his favourites emerged victoriously.

They further accused him of monetizing the process to have his boys elected to hold various positions in the party.

“The (DCE) came from nowhere, he joined the NPP during the last election- through the instrumentality of the Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage- and today he wants to lord over us. Some of us will not allow this to happen because we have suffered enough for the NPP in this constituency,” one of the interviewees said.