Charles Bissue cleared over Anas galamsey video

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has exonerated the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, from allegations of corruption.

His exoneration comes after a thorough investigations by the CID

According to a report by the the CID, Mr Bissue did not circumvent the laid down procedures of the IMCIM to favour ORR Resource Enterprise, the company at the centre of the incident.

The report by the CID further noted that the documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas was not the reflection of what transpired between Bissue and the said Yaw Ben of ORR Resource Enterprise.

The report said: “The CID investigations primarily relied on documentary and other sources, as already indicated, but the lead investigator of the Tiger Eye Documentary, Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, failed to avail himself to assist in investigations and also failed to provide a copy of the unedited version of the documentary.”

The CID added that the key witness in the case, Mr. Yaw Ben, failed to assist in the investigations to substantiate the claims of bribery against the respective suspects.