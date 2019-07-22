Chief Abducted at Lower Dixcove

Unconfirmed report indicates that the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove,

Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, has been abducted by a rival chief.

The rival chief and his people were said to have used dynamite 🧨 to break into the heavily fortified gate, took him naked and set the palace ablaze.

The daughter of the abducted chief (name withheld) and others, made frantic calls to the Takoradi police but yielded no results.

They subsequently called Accra and Accra assured them of relaying an SOS message to Takoradi.

Lower Dixcove is currently in blackout as the transformer was also set ablaze.