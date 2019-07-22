CID has circumvented my work in Charles Bissue’s case -SP

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has said the exoneration of Mr. Charles Bissue over alleged corruption charges in the Anas galamsey expose is political.

Mr. Amidu says he had officially written to the presidency, the interior ministry and the CID to halt the investigation s that exonerated him because he was probing the matter.

The content of his letter was that the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) had commenced investigations into allegation of corruption made against the Presidential Staffer, Mr Charles Bissue.

Mr Bissue, was accused of taking money to circumvent the laws and issue permits that would allow a private firm to engage in small scale mining despite the pendency of a ban supervised by the Committee to which he was a secretary.

While the OSP launched investigations into the allegations contained in the petition, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police started a separate investigation into the same matter.

However, the CID investigations exonerated Mr. Biussue saying he was found to have circumvented procedures or processes in his work.

Reacting to the issue on Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Amidu said Prosecutor said the police lacked jurisdiction to investigate the allegations.

He said the OSP had received evidence from both the petitioners and Mr Bissue and that journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, CEO of TigerEye PI, personally wrote to him, indicating a willingness to appear before the OSP Personally and testify. He subsequently did.