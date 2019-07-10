Claims by Parl it has dropped new chamber idea a scam; $1 MILLION already invested-Akamba

The decision by parliament to shelve the construction of a new chamber is a scam, and I want to urge Ghanaians to disregard it, National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the national officer for the umbrella family said the move statement issued by parliament was only meant to deceive Ghanaians.

He is also alleging that an amount of $1 million had gone into the plan to have a new chamber constructed.

The new chamber idea has not been dropped because the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Freddie Blay has said the new chamber would be constructed ‘tomorrow if not today’.

‘’The chamber has not been dropped; that is a lie. We will continue to demonstrate because there are a number of challenges confronting Ghanaians. As we speak, dumsor is back,’’ he noted.

Parliament has backed down on its decision to construct a new parliamentary chamber large enough to accommodate parliamentarians and others who appear before the house to conduct official business.

The controversial project has seen a number of Ghanaians raising objection in the face of what they termed more pressing needs that should be attended to.

Some MPs actually expressed anger with the leadership of the House for failing to properly inform them and proceeding to concretise plans for the new chamber.

The Majority Leader apologised for not informing the MPs of the discussions initiated before 2012.