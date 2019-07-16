CM POLICY INSTITUTE LAUNCHED TO FACILITATE EVIDENCE-BASED ADVOCACY

Curious Minds Ghana has launched the CM Policy Institute to serve as a platform for children and young people to undertake research on issues that affect their population. The CM Policy Institute will work with stakeholders to gather reliable data for advocacy.

This initiative is part of the Organisation’s mission to ensure that all children and youth are well informed and meaningfully participate in decision-making that affects their lives by advocating, generating knowledge, sharing information, building partnerships and training young activists to be agents of change.

“This platform will focus on implementing research projects for the advancement of knowledge on development issues and recommending actions that can improve the quality of life of children, youth and women, led by young people in Ghana,” Joseph Quaye Amoo, the Project Officer stated.

The CM Policy Institute will provide opportunity for young leaders, young professionals, young academics and young activists to work together to discover important knowledge that can cause a positive change in social norms and policies in favour of young people.

Board member of Curious Minds, Ms. Esinam Amuzu made a statement calling on partners to support the initiative. “The initiative presents us with an opportunity to equip young people with requisite skills to champion evidence based advocacy through the power of data and accountability. We call on partner agencies to support this cause,” she remarked.

The CM Policy Institute will establish different tracks for diverse fellowships of young people including on Women’s SRHR, Youth and Climate Change among others. The maiden fellowship of the CM Policy Institute was announced.

Young professional women from diverse backgrounds were specially invited to offer their unique perspectives to research into women’s issues and advocate for progressive changes in social norms and policies to favour young women.

The fellows include Dr. Grace Buckman (Medical Doctor), Esther Attipoe (Lawyer), Mrs. Joyce Renee Dzanie (International Development Professional), Lillian Teiko (Professional Dancer & Media and Communications MPhil), Wilhelmina Naa Dedei Tettey (News Caster) and Martha Coffie (Mental Health Advocate).

In order to support the work of the fellows, Curious Minds has sent a call for young feminists aged 18 to 25 years who live in Greater Accra and Central Regions to apply to volunteer in the research and advocacy work that the fellows will be undertaking.

The research and advocacy for women’s sexual and reproductive health project under the CM Policy Institute is supported by RFSU – a Swedish organization fighting for body rights since 1933.

ABOUT CYIB- CURIOUS MINDS GHANA

Curious Minds works to ensure that all children and youth are well informed and meaningfully participate in decision-making that affects their lives by advocating, generating knowledge, sharing information, building partnerships and training young activists at local, national and international levels. You can learn more about the organization at www.cmghana.org

