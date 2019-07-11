Confirmed: NAM 1 arrested, being interrogated-Police

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

According to the police, Mr. Appiah Mensah is in the custody of the CID Headquarters.

The police message further indicated that ‘’following the Interpol alert issued for the accused, NAM1 was handed over to Interpol Ghana by Interpol Dubai today, for the CID to continue with the investigation started in 2018.’’

Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise called NAM1, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport via Emirates Airline flight EK787 and was quickly whisked away by security operatives.