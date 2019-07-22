Contender of Muntaka Mubarak is not qualified to contest-NDC maintains

The Chairman of the NDC in the Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Musah Abubakar alias “Mutum” has maintained that the man who wanted to contest Muntaka Mubarak in the primaries, Mubarick Masawuud was not disqualified unfairly as reported by the media.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the party was unable to accept his nomination because he has been suspended for insubordination.

He indicated that the aspiring candidate failed to appear before the disciplinary committee when he was invited over the allegations levelled against him.

Mubarick is the man who had wanted up to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase Constituency, Hon Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

But he could not file his nominations and the party has justified their action despite claims by supporters it was meant to prevent him from contesting the incumbent MP.