Curfew hours on Bimbilla, Alavanyo and Nkonya renewed

The curfew hours imposed on Bimbilla and Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships have been renews by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Der.

According to the Minister, the renewal of the curfew hours for the Bimbilla township from 10:00 p.m to 4:00 a.m effective Friday, 26th July 2019 was on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The curfew hours imposed on the Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships and their environs in the Oti Region is from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Sunday, 28th July 2019.

A statement issued to that effect admonished traditional leaders, the youth and opinion leaders in the affected towns to exercise restraint in the face the challenges confronting them.

The statement said: “Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area.”

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted”.