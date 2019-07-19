Current gov’t has shown enough commitment to revive the movie industry-Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has expressed strong optimism that the perceived collapsed movie industry would bounce back stronger and better like it used to be in the past.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he commended the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the passage of the Film Bill.

He indicated that moviemakers will soon benefit from grants and was sure these efforts together with others would help transform the industry.

He admonished movie producers to join their forces together so the industry will grow in leaps and bounds.

He said that in an industry where finances are hard to come by, movie producers working together could help make the industry grow by working together.

Prince David Osei said: ‘’We want to build the industry together because, at the end of the day when we come together, we get volumes. When six, seven or even eight celebrities come together to work on a project, it’s going to be big rather than individual projects.’’

The actor who joined the scene since 2005 said the current administration has shown commitment towards reviving the industry.

In 2018, the government announced through the Ministry of Creative Arts that it would provide more funding and some logistics in support of the struggling Ghana movie industry.

The government also announced the construction of an ultra-modern Film Production Studio in 2019.

The construction of the studio, according to the government, will attract the international film community to Ghana.

This was contained in the Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2019 Financial Year presented by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Finance Minister also announced that the government will pursue the passing of a legislative instrument to establish a Secretariat for the National Film Authority.

This Authority, he said, will facilitate the construction of the ultra-modern Film Production Studio.

He disclosed that the government has identified and acquired 200 acres of land to support a village for the creative arts.

“In addition, Government in 2019, will pursue the passing of a Legislative Instrument to establish a Secretariat for the National Film Authority” and will also facilitate the construction of an ultra-modern Film Production Studio to attract the international film community,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

The Minister announced that “the Creative Arts Industry Bill is now in Parliament for deliberation and passage into Law. The Creative Arts Fund is incorporated in the Bill to ensure the economic viability of the Creative Arts Sector in the economy.”