Current NDC MP for Upper West Akyem has underperformed, give me the chance-Selas Mensah

An aspiring parliamentary candidate seeking to be elected by delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Akyem constituency, Mr. Godwin Mantey Selas Mensah has promised to discharge his duties with utmost integrity when he gets the nod.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the aspirant said he decided to contest because he felt there was the need for a better candidate to represent the party.

He indicated that the current MP, Mr. Derek Darko Ohene Assifo Bekoe has underperformed hence the need for delegates to consider a fresh face to represent the party as the candidate.

Although the current NDC MP is in parliament as the first-timer, his contender says he has not lived up to expectation.

When asked if the MP did not deserve another term to get things right he said, ‘’the job as an MP is not like kingship where you only get to be enstooled when a chief dies. It is not like the traditional rule but the constituency executives of the party would have to evaluate your performance and when it appears you have underperformed, you would be shown the exit.’’

He said because the majority of the residents are farmers, their major concern is access to irrigation projects.

Aside from this, roads in the constituency are in a deplorable state and must be repaired to boost trading and business activities.

He said, ‘’in order for farmers to transport their produce to other communities, the deplorable roads must be worked on. Another challenge the people are confronted with is access to potable drinking water.’’

Mr. Mensah said the seat will forever remain a seat for the NDC and even if the NPP goes to heaven and returns, they will never win the seat.

The constituency he noted must have a 5-7 year development plan that would involve the community to give the communities in the constituency a facelift.

He was optimistic of victory insisting the current MP will lose in his own branch because he has lost touch with his own people.

‘’I am optimistic of victory. I will win the primaries hands down. The current MP has lost touch with the people and so we need a new candidate to represent the party.’’

Mr. Godwin Mantey Selas Mensah said he would work together with all other candidates to ensure the NDC maintains the seat when he wins the primaries.

‘’The seat must remain a seat for the NDC and so a unity talk would follow after the primaries. We do not have to allow the seat to slip through our hands,’’ he maintained.,