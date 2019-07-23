Decision by some of our MPs to bow out not bad but good for democracy-Nketiah

General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said the decision by some of the experienced MPs to now out of the race should not be seen as bad.

He said the move should rather be seen as good for democracy.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country’s longest-serving MP for Nadowli West constituency, Alban Sumana Bagbin is leaving parliament.

In the Volta region, some four NDC MPs in the Volta region have also not picked nomination forms to contest the in the parliamentary primaries.

They are MP for Keta, Richard Quashiegah; MP for Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado; MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and MP for Hohoe, Dr. Bernice Adiku Heloo.

Some individuals have claimed the decision by these MPs not to select re-election could affect the NDC.

But General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is of a different view.

According to him, despite the fact that these MPs are experienced, those arguing on that line should countenance their argument with the fact that others must also be given the opportunity to serve.

He described the decision by the MPs as good for democracy because it would afford others the opportunity to also serve in that capacity.

He indicated that those who have decided not to contest must be commended for their service to the party and the nation as a whole.

Mr. Nketiah using himself as an example said he was a legislator but after he decided to take a bow from p[parliament, he took another job and has since become the party’s chief scribe.

He said the legislators who have decided to take a bow from parliament would have the opportunity to serve in different capacities politically.