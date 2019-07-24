Decision to construct Film Village in Kyebi a betrayal-Kumasi based actors to Prez

Some veteran Kumasi based actors on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, stormed Parliament to register their displeasure over the decision by government construct the proposed Movie Village in Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The top rating movie actors including Nana Ama Macbrown, Kwaku Manu, Akyere Bruwaa among others said the decision to construct the Movie Village is a betrayal to the promise the president gave them.

Nana Kwaku Zidane, an actor said the president when he assumed office, meet with them and asked what the government could do to transform the industry, and in our response, we told him we needed a movie village.

“The President also asked if we had an available land for the project, and our response was yes. So we were surprised when the Finance Minister announced in the budget that the village would be constructed in Kyebi. When we heard about the news, we became shocked and felt betrayed. The movie village should not be built in Kyebi. Kumawood has done a lot for the industry and so, if there is a project for a movie village, it should come to Kumasi to recognize our support in reviving the industry.”

On his part, Kwaku Manu said the actors have petitioned parliament to communicate with government to rescued its decision.

He said the move by government if executed would be a betrayal to the promise the president gave them.

The government revealed its plans to construct a Film Village for the movie industry during the 2019 budget reading late last year. The Finance minister revealed 200 acres of land had been acquired for the project in Kyebi.

However, Ola Michaels said the husband of actress Mercy Asiedu is willing to give out 250 acres of land, in Kumasi, for the construction of the Film Village.

The movie producer revealed the land is already a film spot for movies like ‘Sankofa’, ‘Abuburo Kosua’ and many others. The chief of Hemang has also allocated 200 acres of land for the construction of the Film Village.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, promised the movie fraternity some acres of land for the Film Village when the decision to build it in Kumasi is set.