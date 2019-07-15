DISCLAIMER: I’ve not granted permission to attend Cannabis Conference by Rastafari Conference-NACOB PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), Nana Osei Nkwantabisa has refuted claims of an invitation for him to attend a Cannabis conference being organized by the Rastafari Conference.

In a disclaimer issued by the PRO, he said he has not granted permission to appear on the programme contrary to reports that he has been penned as a guest.

A flyer designed by the Rastafari Conference on its 1st National Cannabis Conference slated for Tuesday, July 23, 2019, had the name of Nana Nkwantabisa as a guest speaker but he has flatly denied the claims saying he has granted permission to attend the event.

His disclaimer ‘’My attention has been drawn to a poster purported to be circulated by the Rastafari Council. To set the record straight, I have not granted any permission to be part of the Rastafari Council meeting and would urge all to disregard this circular.

He urged the organizers to be professional and civil in their operation and contact him before putting his name of the flyer.

‘’The council led by its leadership must be professional and civil in their operation since I have never come into contact with the said group nor have I agreed to appear on their programme as a panel member nor received an official communique or letter of invitation. ‘’

Read Below his full statement

For Immediate Release

*Re: 1st National Cannabis Conference by Rastafari Conference*

*Disclaimer*

I have not granted permission to appear on the programme- NACOB PRO

The move by the Rastafari Council is a ploy to discredit my reputation and institution (NACOB) with their insignificant and mischievous agenda.I, therefore, demand an immediate apology from the council and retraction/deletion of my name from the poster which has widely been circulated in the mass media and on social media by the close of day Monday 15 July 2019.

End…..

Nana Osei Nkwantabisa

