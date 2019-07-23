Dome-Kwabenya MP cuts sod for DOME-PILAR 2 road construction to begin; project to be completed in a year

Residents at Dome Pillar 2 would heave a sigh of relief following a sod-cutting ceremony to have roads in the area fixed.

The Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya constituency and Minister for Procurement at the Office of the President,

Lawyer Adwoa Safo has indicated that the Dome Pilar 2 Road project would be constructed by the A. B. T. Construction Company limited.

The company has one year to execute and complete the contract of the 7.5km road, she noted.

The MP was hopeful the construction of the road in the area would increase economic activities after completion.

The cost of the project is estimated at an amount of GHc 16.2 million cedis.

The Minister further assured the people of the area that she and her MCE will not relent in ensuring that the road is completed as scheduled.

Sarah Adwoa Safo expressed her deepest gratitude to the President, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area and the roads minister for the role they played in ensuring that the sod-cutting became a success.

The MP told residents to be rest assured as their days of travelling on rough roads are over because the right time had come for them to also enjoy a reshaped and tarred road.

She called on Chiefs in the Constituency to support the worthy cause and asked residents to cooperate with the assembly to ensure efficient delivery of the project by relocating their structures from areas earmarked for the project.

She described the area as a fast-developing community but poor road network was a major problem for residents.

She admonished the contactor to do quality work in order not to have the road deteriorate in some few months after completion.