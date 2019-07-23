Don’t attack foreign retailers-GUTA Prez to Members

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has cautioned against attacks on foreign retailers.

The caution came after some Ghanaian traders attempted shutting down stores of some Nigerians forcefully at the Opera Square on Monday.

The move was to forcefully get them to stop engaging in retail business in the country.

However, President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, said it was not proper for members to forcefully shutdown stores of foreigners despite the fact that it was unlawful for foreigners to trade in our retail market.

“I am cautioning my people not to hurt any foreigner because it is not their fault. We are not fighting persons, we are fighting the system which is not working. The laws that are not working and that the foreigners are taking advantage of weak country that does not even enforce its own laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police say they will soon meet leaders of GUTA and the foreign traders to find an amicable solution to the recurring impasse.