Business

Don’t attack foreign retailers-GUTA Prez to Members

91 Views

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has cautioned against attacks on foreign retailers.

The caution came after some Ghanaian traders attempted shutting down stores of some Nigerians forcefully at the Opera Square on Monday.

The move was to forcefully get them to stop engaging in retail business in the country.

However, President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, said it was not proper for members to forcefully shutdown stores of foreigners despite the fact that it was unlawful for foreigners to trade in our retail market.

“I am cautioning my people not to hurt any foreigner because it is not their fault. We are not fighting persons, we are fighting the system which is not working. The laws that are not working and that the foreigners are taking advantage of weak country that does not even enforce its own laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police say they will soon meet leaders of GUTA and the foreign traders to find an amicable solution to the recurring impasse.

Previous US expands powers to deport migrants without going to court
Next Woman, 33, poisons husband's soup with weedicides in Upper wEST

Related Posts

Suggested Posts

No Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.