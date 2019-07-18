Ecocare Ghana holds workshop for journalists on CFI

Ecocare Ghana, a rights-based campaign and advocacy organization duly registered to operate as a non-governmental organization, has organized a day’s workshop for some selected journalists on the Cocoa and Forest Initiative (CFI).

The training, which was organized in Accra today [Thursday], July 18, 2019 forms part of the NGOs Monitoring of the CFI Commitments through Participatory Approaches (MoCCPA) project.

Rainforest Alliance/UTZ through their Sector Partnership (SP) Programmes is financing the project.

This project in-part looks at getting local farming communities and farmer-based organizations involved in monitoring company commitments in the Cocoa & Forest Initiative (CFI) programme within two very active Hotspot Intervention Areas (HIAs) in Ghana through participatory monitoring approaches.

The project also looks at building capacity of stakeholders including the media to actively monitor and report on CFI implementation activities.

Speaking at the workshop, Managing Campaigner, Obed Owusu-Addai, challenged the media to develop an interest in ensuring that the CFI is implemented.

He indicated that the media would play a major role through investigative reporting to ensure the various stakeholders are held accountable for their commitments.

He said ‘’we are expecting the media to follow through the implementation, move to the communities and report on the progress and implementation.’’

Obed Owusu-Addai in an interview said the initiative started in 2017 but the implementation was launched in 2018 with two phases.

The first phase he said is from 2017-2022 where stakeholders are working on the system developed for the project.

According to him, after the system development, stakeholders would then move into the local communities and sensitize the local residents to understand the project.

The training programme he said was aimed at informing and creating awareness among the participants on CFI commitments and implementation.

Aside from this, the training also afforded the journalists an opportunity to build momentum among national media houses to monitor how CFI is being implemented in Ghana

The main expectation of this training that after the programme we shall have a core group of media practitioners who will take an active interest in CFI implementation processes and shall be regularly reporting and monitoring CFI implementation issues.

On his part, Vincent Awotwi Pratt, a representative from the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) disclosed that at the start of the project, only 12 companies were committed.

But currently, 32 companies have committed to work towards the implementation of the project with two local companies joining, making the total number, 34.

He said all the companies through WCF have come together to aggregate their action plans with the national action plan as a guide.

At the November 2017 UN Climate Change Conference (COP23), top cocoa-producing countries Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana with leading chocolate and cocoa companies announced far-reaching Cocoa & Forests Initiative Frameworks for Action. Central to the Frameworks is a commitment to no further conversion of any forest land for cocoa production.

In order to strengthen accountability and transparency, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire and 34 Cocoa & Forests Initiative companies released action plans that spell out concrete steps to end cocoa-related deforestation.

The action plans focus on: forest protection and restoration, sustainable cocoa production and farmers’ livelihoods, and community engagement and social inclusion.

Touching on this milestone, Mr. Pratt said, the aggregated action plans would play a crucial role in sequestering carbon stocks in West African forests and addressing global and local climate change, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Brief Background

The governments of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire together with over thirty (30) cocoa and chocolate companies have committed to work together to end deforestation and promote forest protection and restoration in the cocoa supply chain.

To achieve this hefty ambition, the Cocoa and Forest Initiative (CFI) was initiated under the patronage of HRH the Prince of Whales in 2017.

The CFI process has become the main medium through which private-sector and government are collaborating to achieve the commitments in the Joint Framework of Action (a set of commitments and how to achieve them) and is facilitated by Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH) and World Cocoa Foundation (WCF). In order to realize the objective of CFI in addressing the challenges of cocoa deforestation, it is important that other stakeholders such as local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) and development partners contribute through a multi-stakeholder process.

The CFI process is in the implementation phase and a lot of activities are happening at both the national and sub-national levels. It is important that stakeholders, especially civil society and the media take an active interest in these activities to ensure that commitments contained in the Joint Framework of Action as well as the National Implementation Plan are being fulfilled. This is where the MoCCPA project being implemented by EcoCare Ghana becomes very useful in setting the tone for active stakeholder monitoring of CFI commitments through participatory approaches.

About Ecocare Ghana

Ecocare Ghana focus on policy and practices around community rights and forest, and how it relates to development, climate change, wildlife conservation, agriculture, and other land-use options.

Ecocare Ghana seeks to build strategic partnerships with like-minded local and international organizations that share its principles and values.

The organization operates a flat organization with an open-door policy that promotes gender mainstreaming and equal opportunities for all; irrespective of race, religion or sex.

The mission of Ecorecare is to ensure that forest and natural resource policies respects rights of local communities, promotes development and safeguards the resource for posterity.