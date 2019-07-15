Editor of Mordernghana sues National Security boss, IGP & Others, wants compensation

Editor of the online news portal, Modern Ghana, Emmanuel Ajarfor has sued the National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh; the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu; and the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo over human rights breaches.

His suit, as filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court.

Mr. Ajarfor says his rights to personal liberty, a fair trial and human dignity were violated by the conduct of the officials of National Security when they arrested him recently.

The plaintiff wants the court to seek an order for the Attorney General to prosecute the officers who tortured Mr. Ajarfor as well as order the release of all items seized from him.

His lawyers want the plaintiff to be compensated.

The journalist was arrested in a raid a few weeks ago by operatives from the National Security together with another reporter, Emmanuel Britwum over an alleged cyber crime related crime.

Mr. Ajarfor consistently narrated he was tortured in the custody of National Security whereas Britwum denied the torture despite confessing to torture.

Mr. Britwum, through his lawyer, denied claims that he had been tortured.

His statement rea d:the “It is the case of my client that some attempt has been made in the media to draw in into the raging debate over an alleged unlawful arrest and torture-laden interrogation of Mr. Ajafor by the National Security,” the statement said.

Samson Lardi Ayenini who was a lawyer for the two said he was surprised at the turn of events.

The two were put before the court but the State subsequently withdrew the charges proffered against them.