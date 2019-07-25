Education Minister erred in declaring Afful-Broni as VC, he is a mediator & cannot take sides-Prof. Avia Nsoh

Principal of the College of Languages Education, University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Ephraim Avea Nsoh says it was not surprising for the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to call for the arrest of the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof Avoke following his attempt to reinstate himself due to the findings of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

He described the situation going on the University of Education, Winneba as worrying.

He said the situation is politically motivated to destabilize activities in the school for political reasons.

The Education Minister on Wednesday called for the arrest of Prof. Avoke, accusing him of trespassing.

Prof. Avoke on Tuesday stormed the premises of the school to reinstate himself.

According to Prof Avoke, his decision followed clearance by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after he was indicted for abusing his office.

However, the minister at a press briefing described the action of the former VC as unlawful.

The minister stated that whoever is claiming to be the rightful heir to the Vice-Chancellor’s seat, must be sworn-in by the mandated authority.

“You cannot willy nilly run to a school, go and sit in a school and say you are the Vice-Chancellor…it does not work like that. There is a process that you have to go through,” he said.

“You can go to court and challenge the process, even if you win, it has to be executed all through a legal means because we are not in a lawless state,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.

He stated emphatically that “If this country wants to go in a lawless way, somebody can run from somewhere and sit at the Flagstaff House and say ‘I am the president’…there is only one legitimate Vice-Chancellor, he is Rev. Afful-Broni.”

“Anybody who doesn’t understand that must go through the legal process…We are not going to accept such things…” he stressed.

But Prof. Avia Nsoh says the comment by the minister was not surprising because of the agenda in place to destabilize the school.

He has underscored the need for every aggrieved party to be given an opportunity to tell their story if indeed we want the impasse in the school to end.

He insisted that because Prof. Avoke has been cleared of all the allegations; it was proper for him to be reinstated.

The lecturer said UEW ‘’is in the middle of the sea and we need someone to bring us out.’’

He said the minister, as a mediator of the impasse, had no business coming out to take sides and declaring Prof. Afful-Broni as the VC.