Fmr IGP Secretary says he was forced to contest NDC primaries because of residents call

Former Executive Secretary of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Superintendent (retd) Peter Tobu has disclosed he was forced to contest the seat following pressure mounted on him by residents.

The police superintendent designed from the service .voluntarily to allow him to contest as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His action was received with mixed reactions, especially on social media.

The police officer said his decision to contest was a tough one.

“I never thought of politics even though I have a soft spot in politics and I have been voting since 1992. The people of Wa West since 2010 have been impressing upon me to come home and contest.

“And because of the work, I do as a police officer I was really not interested…but the pressure mounted and mounted until I thought that the most beautiful thing to do was to the call of the people who took care of you when you were growing up,” he said.

The aspirant would face the incumbent MP, Joseph Yiele Chireh in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.