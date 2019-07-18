Foh Amoaning launches operation ‘drop the losers’, want players of AFCON 2019 sacked over ‘abysmal’ performance

Former Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) President, Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning, has launched a campaign which he intends to push to have the current players who represented Ghana at the ongoing AFCON 2019 drooped due to their abysmal performance.

The private legal practitioner speaking in an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace said the abysmal performance of the players and the answers Ghanaians are seeking over the reasons we performed poorly this season, have already been captured in the Commission of Enquiry report on the Brazil World Cup fiasco.

Lawyer Foh Amoaning said the report should not be swept under the carpet because it is the foundation of sports in Ghana and was still relevant

In his view, the problems we encountered at this year’s AFCON were preventable.

He indicated that the committee report had suggested money was not the motivating factor to make the senior team win a cup after our 37 years-long droughts.

He noted President Akufo-Addo had great intentions hence did everything within his power to ensure Ghana won the cup.

However, the team failed us despite all the resources they had at their disposal, he said.

‘’The president had good intentions and so he asked the players what they wanted and they said they needed money to motivate them. If that was what they told the president, then they lied. It is not true that money was the only motivating factor to get them to win the cup. All these things were captured in the report. It is not about money; you must be proud of playing for your nation. The reward will surely come,’’ he added.

He described the money given to each player as outrageous saying: “I am told the qualification was $30,000 and it has been speculated that they were given an appearance fee…when you add these monies together, each player had $40,000-$50,000 although they only qualified to the round of 16.’’

He recounted how the team of 63, 65, 78, and 82 won the cup although they did not get enough motivation from the country like the current breed of players.

Mr. Amoaning said, ‘’these players were promised houses but have the houses been built for them? When you ask, you are told we do not have the resources to do it and yet, we are able to give each player $50,000. It is not fair. The $50,000 can construct a 2-bedroom apartment for our former gallant stars…So I am launching a campaign; drop these losers, reward the past future gone winners. Drop these losers.’’

He quizzed, ‘’Why should you give a loser $50,000 and yet, you tell those who won a cup that you do not have money to fulfill the promise you gave them?’’

Lawyer Foh Amoaning said he would also petition the president to implement the recommendations by the Brazil Commission.

He reiterated the need for the nation to establish a functional technical directorate at the FA, to help in transforming sports in Ghana.

He further took his gun on the normalization committee describing their work as abysmal.

Ghana he said went through ‘’a bit of abnormality’’ and it was expected that the normalization committee would have normalized the situation but ‘’as to whether they have been able to do that it is time for them to go. Football has to return to normalcy because without normal football structures where the FA is functioning, to plan about the team, you will fail.’’

To him, the individuals that constituted the technical team did not have the capacity or time for the job.

‘’Running and managing the national team is a technical job. You need people who have the technical knowledge,’’ he emphasized.

He added: ‘’clearly, we had problems but in order to move forward, the normalization committee should have a roadmap, it should leave the scene; we should publish our status and see the roadmap for the development of Ghana football and for the election to be organized.’’