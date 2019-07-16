Foreigners paying for non-citizen card is nothing new-NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA),has explained that the non-citizen card registration for foreigners is not free and comes at a cost of $120.

Public Relations Officer for the NIA, Francis Palmdeti, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that since 2012, foreigners have paid for the card issued to them after registration.

He said the card is also subject to annual renewal of $60.

‘’The Ghana card is free but registration for foreigners is not free. The Ghana card is valid for 10 years for Ghanaians but for legally registered foreigners, it is not for free but comes at a cost,’’ he said.

This has raised concerns among the foreigner community in the country that say the amount is outrageous as they are already being charged for the renewal of resident permits.

But the PRO says the card for foreigners with legal stay is not for free.

The NIA in an advertisement in the Daily Graphic last week said, “The National Identification Authority (NIA) in line with the National Identification Register Act, 2008 (Act 750), L.I 2111, is registering all foreign nationals resident in Ghana for 90 days or more and issuing them with the non-citizens Ghana Card issued at any Foreign Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre.

“The non-citizen Ghana Card shall be used for ALL transactions which require identification. Eligible foreign nationals who do not have a non-citizen citizen Ghana card are in breach of the law and may be refused access to essential services in Ghana,” the advert noted.

The NIA said all foreign nationals living in Ghana above age six are required to register for the card except “foreign nationals and their families working for the United Nations (UN), Embassies and Consulates.”