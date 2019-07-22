Forever True Friends launches fund raising activity to help construct theatre for Pantang Hospital

A non-for profit organization, Forever True Friends, has launched an initiative to raise funds to construct a theatre for the Pantang Hospital.

The group at the launch of the initiative indicated that the decision to launch this fundraising activity was due to the fact that the facility was in a deplorable state making delivery of health to mentally challenged patients difficult.

Founder of the group, Mrs. Jane Gibbs speaking at the ceremony said mental health facilities in the country especially the Patang Mental Health Hospital continues to deteriorate by the day creating doubts if the country and authorities at the helm of affairs really take the issues of mental health seriously.

According to her, there is an existing structure that would make the construction of the theatre easier.

She explained that professionals were on-site valuing the cost for the project.

However, the equipment that would be needed at the theatre after completion of work she revealed has been valued around $330,000.

She appealed to corporate bodies, individuals, donors, and NGOs to support the initiative in order to help workers at the facility manage all forms of mental health issues.

The Special Guest Speaker at the ceremony, Apegyahemaa of Aburi, Nana Abena Adobea II stressed on the need for government to pay critical attention to mental health.

The medical practitioner wondered why the state would want to waste money on constructing a national cathedral and a parliamentary chamber when the state of our mental health facilities is deplorable.

In her view, it makes no sense to invest money in constructing a chamber or cathedral when patients at the mental health facilities are not getting the best of health.

‘’I am not a politician and does not have any affiliation to any political party but I think the idea for a new chamber and the cathedral must be dropped. The deplorable hospital where these patients are kept is not good. They are also human beings just like us. Human beings are kept at these hospitals hence the need for us to take a critical look at mental health. Being in a mental health facility is like living in prison but we can provide them with better services,’’ she said.

On her part, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Lena A. Abebrese, enumerated some of the challenges confronting the facility.

She said when the hospital first started; it was only managing psychiatric cases. However, it has expanded to become a general hospital with qualified staff but with an infrastructure deficit.

According to her, despite efforts by the government to provide for the hospital, there was more room for improvement.

She said the hospital faces a lot of challenges when it comes to the referral of cases because of the stigma associated with mental health patients.

She said, even when the cases are not mental health issues and the referral points get to know the patients were transferred from their facility, they tend to neglect them by saying they are no beds available.

She also indicated the lack of an ambulance at the facility was hampering their work

She was hopeful the theatre when completed, would go a long way to help them manage severe cases and would need no referrals.