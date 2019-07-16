Former football star shot dead in South Africa

South African former footballer Marc Batchelor has been shot dead near his home in Johannesburg.

Batchelor played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

“He was attacked by two men who were driving a motorbike,” a police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini told South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“He was about to drive into his premises. The suspects shot several times at him.”

Dlamini added: “He died inside the car and they drove away without taking anything.

“At this stage, we are still investigating what the motive for the attack was and these suspects have not yet been identified.”

Dlamini also told eNCA news Batchelor was travelling with a gardener, who was unharmed.

Source: BBC