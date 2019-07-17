Ghana Card: Mass Registration for Volta Region to begin July 22

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the mass registration of Ghana card for residents in the Volta region.

At a press briefing to announce the registration, the boss of NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyeman said “I am happy to announce that the NIA is set to commence registration for the Ghana Card in the Volta Region from Monday 22nd July 2019 and end on Thursday 22nd August 2019. The registration centres will be open from 8:00am to 5:00 pm each day (excluding Sunday and Public Holidays).”

The registration would be conducted in 18 districts.

Below is the full text as delivered by the Executive Secretary Prof. Kenneth Agyemang

On behalf of the Minister responsible for the National Identification Authority (NIA), Hon. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, the Chairman of the NIA Governing Board, Mr. Abel Edusei, and entire membership of the Governing Board, I welcome you warmly to this morning’s media briefing.

We have called this Briefing Session to present to you and all residents of the Volta Region the revised roll-out plan for the much-awaited Mass Registration exercise that will enable all qualified Ghanaians residing in the Volta Region to be registered onto the National Identity Register and to be issued with the Ghana Card. The Briefing Session should also provide the opportunity to share with you some of the significant activities and milestones of the NIA toward the attainment of a robust, dependable and resilient National Identification System (NIS).

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Kindly permit me to highlight the key objectives of the NIS project:

1. Fulfil NIA’s statutory mandate of developing a national biometric repository of Ghanaians at home and abroad and foreigners resident in Ghana;

2. Register all Ghanaians from (birth to infinity) unto an electronic National Identity Register;

3. Issue identity cards to all Ghanaians in and outside Ghana;

4. Provide a biometric verification service to all “user agencies such as the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA);

5. Harmonize and integrate existing identification registers and eliminate duplication of efforts and waste of national resources by other government agencies;

6. Upgrade the NIS to become the foremost source of identification system in Ghana;

7. Ensure that Ghana’s ID system meets international standards of biometric identification;

8. Provide the information and communications technology infrastructure, data capture systems, card issuance systems and data exchange Web Service to:

a) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MOFARI) to be used for the provision of an efficient system for issuing passports;

b) Licensed telecommunications service providers to be used for the registration and re-registration of SIMs;

c) Licensed banks and other financial institutions to be used for all customer due diligence and other identity verifications required for banking and other financial transactions;

d) DVLA to be used for the identity verifications required for issuance of driver and vehicle licenses; and

e) Any other institution that may require the Web Services for any purpose.

9. Enable NIA generate revenue to fund its operations and projects.

Ladies and Gentlemen

The 1st Phase of the revamped NIS Project Roll-Out took place on 15th September 2017 when the NIA conducted a liveness test of the National Identity Card (“Ghana Card”) issuance process and the registration and instant issuance of the first Ghana Card to His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The 2nd Phase of the Roll-Out of the NIS Project, which entailed registration of, and card issuance to, Ghanaians, commenced on Monday 4th June 2018. The exercise initially covered the registration and instant issuance of the Ghana Card to citizens at Jubilee House, Parliament House, the Judicial Service, the security sector and several key influencers in society, before being extended to some public and private institutions.

Pilot Phase

The NIA has piloted the registration exercise via institutional and community (Adentan, La Nkwantanang and Ga East municipalities) registration since 4th June 2018, resulting in significant improvements to the technical system and the registration and issuance of the Ghana Card to 547,768 Ghanaians.

Ladies and Gentlemen

It must be noted that, under the PPP contract, the obligations of IMS II Ltd. are triggered only upon the fulfilment of all the Conditions Precedent (CPs) in the contract. The CPs were only met on 27th March 2019, with one of them moved into a Condition Subsequent by mutual agreement of the parties. Even before March 2019, IMS II Ltd. provided, outside contract, the equipment and technical support systems that have enabled NIA to undertake pilot and community registration exercises since 4th June 2018, which have enabled NIA to register and issue Ghana Cards to over half a million Ghanaians.

MASS REGISTRATION EXERCISE

This Mass Registration Plan has been prepared to complete the registration and issuance of smart, dual-interface Ghana Cards to, 80% of Ghanaians aged 15 years and above between the 29th April 2019 and 31st March 2020. Thereafter, Ghanaians under 15 years will be registered and issued with 2-D bar code Ghana Cards.

The registration exercise will also be extended to cover Ghanaians in the diaspora following the completion of the domestic registration. NIA will undertake this exercise in close collaboration with Ghanaian Missions abroad and the Office of Diaspora Relations at the Presidency.

It is worth noting that the Mass registration exercise started in the Greater Accra Region on the 29th April 2019 and ended on 6th July 2019, a few weeks ago. The NIA during the period registered for the Ghana Card a total of 1,972,692 qualified Ghanaians.

Volta Region Registration

Ladies and Gentlemen

I am happy to announce that the NIA is set to commence registration for the Ghana Card in the Volta Region from Monday 22nd July 2019 and end on Thursday 22nd August 2019. The registration centres will be open from 8:00am to 5:00 pm each day (excluding Sunday and Public Holidays).

Registration centers will be set up in the following areas:

1. Ho Municipality

2. Hohoe Municipality

3. Afadjato South District

4. North Dayi District

5. Ketu South District

6. Ketu North District

7. Akatsi South District

8. South Tongu District

9. Central Tongu District

10. North Tongu District

11. Keta Municipality

12. Anlo District

13. Agortime Ziope District

14. Akatsi North District

15. Kpando District

16. Ho West District

17. South Dayi District

18. Adaklu District

This registration is open to only Ghanaians aged 15 years and above and resident in the aforementioned Districts and Municipalities. The registration is FREE OF CHARGE!

All you need to do is turn up at ANY of the registration centers with your;

• Genuine birth certificate or

• Valid Ghana Passport or

• Valid Certificate of acquired citizenship

And your Ghana Post Digital Address Code (Residential, Not Office) without which you will not be allowed to register.

If you do not have any of these Mandatory Documents, a relative issued with a Ghana Card can vouch for you under oath, or two (2) members of the community who have been issued with a Ghana Card and fall in the category listed below can also vouch for you under oath:

• A practicing or retired professional teacher (including Principals, Headmasters and Head teachers)

• A Gazetted Chief

• A serving or retired Magistrate or Judge

• A licensed Professional, including a Medical Doctor, a Nurse, a Lawyer, an Accountant, an Engineer and an Architect

• A serving or retired Civil Servant

• A serving or retired Public Servant

• A serving or retired Clergyman

• A serving or retired Imam

• A serving or retired Catechist

• A serving or retired member of the Security Services, including the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Bureau of National Investigations, Customs, Excise and Preventive Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority and National Security

• A current or past Member of Parliament

• A current or past Assemblyman

• A current or past Member of a Unit Committee

You are also required to present to the registration official state identity documents or ID cards in your possession, such as Drivers licence, Voter ID card, National Health Insurance card, SSNIT Biometric card, Passport and Tax Identification Number (TIN).

These documents are NOT the mandatory documents which establish eligibility to register for Ghana Card. However, to ensure effective data harmonization and integration with other state institutions, the NIA will scan and keep electronic copies of these documents and return them to you.

It is important to note that presenting false documents and information for registration is an offense punishable by law. Falsely vouching for someone who is not a Ghanaian or a person you do not know, is also an offense punishable by law.

WHO IS A GHANAIAN?

Ghanaian Citizenship has been defined in chapter three of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana with the Citizenship Act, 2000 (Act 591) consolidating with amendments the law relating to citizenship of Ghana.

I must indicate that there are different routes to becoming a citizen of Ghana, namely: Citizenship by Birth, Adoption of children, Citizenship by Registration and Naturalisation.

The Minister may with the approval of the President grant a certificate of citizenship by Registration or Naturalisation to a person of age and capacity who satisfies the Minister that he/she is qualified after haven applied for citizenship.

Regarding Adoption of children, an adopted child, whose adoptive parents are Ghanaian, shall be granted Ghanaian citizenship once they are below 17 years old by virtue of the legal adoption.

Ladies and Gentlemen

The rules of citizenship by birth differ depending on WHEN the person whose citizenship is in question was born, WHERE such a person was born and whether any of his parents or grandparents could validly claim Ghanaian citizenship.

1. Before 1957

A person could claim Ghanaian citizenship if he/she was born in Ghana and at least one of his parents or grandparents was born in Ghana; or

In the case where he/she was born outside Ghana, then one of his parents must have been born in Ghana.

Before 6 March 1957, a person born in the Colony of the Gold Coast, the Colony of Ashanti, the Protectorate of the Northern Territories and the Trust Territory of Togoland (under British administration) would be deemed to have been born in Ghana.

2. A person born on or after 6th March 1957 and before 22nd August 1969 is a citizen of Ghana by birth if—

(a) he was born in or outside Ghana and either of his parents, and also one at least of his grandparents or great-grandparents, was born in Ghana; or

(b) in the case of a person born in Ghana neither of whose parents was born in Ghana, at least one of his grandparents was born in Ghana.

A person born on or after 6th March 1957 and before 22nd August 1969 is a citizen of Ghana by birth if—

(a) he was born in Ghana and at the time of his birth either of his parents was a citizen of Ghana by registration or naturalisation;

or

(b) he was born outside Ghana and at the time of his birth both of his parents were citizens of Ghana by registration or naturalisation.

3. A person is a citizen of Ghana by birth if he was born in or outside Ghana on or after 22nd August 1969 and before 24th September 1979 and at the date of his birth either of his parents was a citizen of Ghana.

4. A person born on or after 24th September 1979 and before 7th January 1993 is a citizen of Ghana by birth if—

(a) he was born in Ghana and at the date of his birth either of his parents or one grandparent was a citizen of Ghana;

or

(b) he was born outside Ghana and at the date of his birth either of his parents was a citizen of Ghana.

5. A person is a citizen of Ghana by birth if he was born on 7th January 1993 or born after that date in or outside Ghana and at the date of his birth either of his parents or one grandparent was or is a citizen of Ghana.

6. Foundlings

A child of not more than seven years of age found in Ghana whose parents are not known shall be presumed to be a citizen of Ghana by birth.

What I have just read is the law of Ghana regarding citizenship and I hope after my speech when I ask any of you about citizenship you won’t disappoint.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Contrary to popular misconception, the NIS goes beyond just the issuance of identity cards; it includes citizenship recognition and/or determination, data integration, harmonization of identification systems, as well as data storage and exchange systems for all Ghanaians living in Ghana or and abroad, from cradle to grave.

There are up to 14 applets that can be loaded on the cards, one of which is a Common Payment Application (CPA). There are three (3) International ID profiles that allow citizens to verify identities internationally and to access digital platforms to undertake electronic transactions. The technical system is world class and is at par with the best practices in the world.

Every Ghanaian, aged between zero and infinity, is to be registered and issued with the Ghana Card. Ghanaians living in Ghana will receive the card at no cost to the individual, while Ghanaians living outside the country will pay a fee for the card. The card is valid for 10 years, after which every citizen will be required to renew it at a fee. Replacement of the card upon loss or destruction at any time will also attract a fee.

Two types of cards will be issued: Ghanaian children under 15 years will receive a two-dimensional (2D) bar code card, while Ghanaians 15 years and above will receive smart, dual-interface chip-embedded cards that can be used in both contact and contactless transactions. The smart card meets the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and has certification from the International Organization for Standardization. As I indicated earlier, the Ghana Card is fully- compliant with the ECOWAS biometric ID card specifications. It also has tactile properties that allow the blind to identify the card.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

This registration process is for only Ghanaians. Any foreigner who attempts to register for the Ghana Card violates the laws of Ghana and will, upon arrest, be dealt with in accordance with law. A separate arrangement exists for eligible foreigners to register under the Foreigners Identity Management System (FIMS) Project and to be issued with the Non-Citizen Identity Card.

Permit me, at this point, to remind all of us Ghanaians about our individual and collective bounden duty to vigorously police the boundaries of Ghanaian citizenship. It is among the minimum we can and should do to make our nation great and strong. The Challenge process is available to every Ghanaian. Under the law, Ghanaians are mandated to challenge, in good faith, the eligibility claim of any person they have good reason to believe is not entitled to be registered and issued with the Ghana Card.

Experience from Greater Accra Region

Corruption

You are not to pay or give money to any of our officials before, during or after the registration process. It will be considered as a bribe and that is criminal. Please do not hesitate to report any of our officials engaging in any act of corruption to the police.

Vouchers

There is no limit to the number of persons one can vouch for however vouching must be done honestly and with integrity. The Personal Identification Number of the person vouching is tied to that of the person who has been vouched for. Both parties will be prosecuted if it is found out in the future that the vouching was done fraudulently.

Please be advised that nobody should take up the responsibility of vouching as a contract for fee payment. You are to vouch for persons you know to be Ghanaians and are eligible to register. Vouching falsely is criminal and there are consequences.

Change of personal details without legal documentation

Please note that any change of personal details such as name or age requires the fulfilment of a legal procedure. One has to make a statutory declaration and publish it in a gazette before it will be accepted as valid for entry into the National Identity Register. Do not go to the registration centre hoping that a mistake on any of your documents will be corrected by our officials. They have been directed to capture the information on the document you have submitted and nothing else.

Paying attention to details on the slip

Please pay attention to the information on the slip you will be issued with during the process of registration. The information on the slip is what will appear on the card so it is important that the spelling of your name and other information is accurate before you sign the slip.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

I trust that the information provided today brings clarity to the work we have done thus far and also throws light on our roll-out strategy for the region. I further trust that the information also awakens us to our responsibilities not only to register for the Ghana Card but also to ensure that only Ghanaians participate in this mass registration exercise and get enrolled onto the National Identity Register.

Ladies and Gentlemen, friends from the media, let me thank you most sincerely for your presence and kind attention.

May God bless us all.