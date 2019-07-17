Ghanaian Architectural firm petitions Prez over contracts awarded to Adjaye & Associates

A Ghanaian Architectural firm, Design and Associates Development Consortium, has raised concerns over the decision by the government to award contracts to David Adjaye & Associates.

The Ghanaian has, therefore, petitioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over possible bias in the award of 12 state projects awarded to Mr. Adj aye, on the premise that he is not registered under the Ghanaian law.

The petitioner is saying the contracts awarded to the architect was not done fairly.

The projects include the suspended new 450 seater parliamentary chamber, the Marine Drive Master Planning, Trade Fair Centre redesign and the GNPC Accra Head Office.

He said, “Our concerns are premised on the total and absolute disregard and non-adherence to principles of transparency, fairness, equity and the laws governing the procurement of professional services by stature companies and bodies.”

His argument was based on the fact that Mr. Adjaye does not qualify to practice in Ghana per the Architects Decree (NRCD 357).

He has also alleged that Mr. Adjaye has failed to consider local workers and was employing foreigners to execute the projects awarded to him.

“The negative impression and image is being created in the public that locally trained Architects and Engineers are incompetent and not qualified to undertake such projects in the country which is totally untrue.”

He added Mr. Adjaye and his associates were selected “contrary to all notions of fairness to carry out projects when it is clear that anyone firm would be overburdened by projects of such magnitude.”