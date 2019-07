An upcoming Ghanaian musician based in Italy, Kofi 60, has released his latest single, ‘Italian Haters’.

The musician said he was forced to release the song because of the struggles he had gone through in the hands of some Italians.

The musician said he has been maltreated and castigated by some of his colleagues at work because he is an African.

He song which featured another Ghanaian upcoming artiste, EO, was a way the artiste felt he could pour out his frustration and pain.