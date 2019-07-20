Ghanaians can only have prices reduced drastically if we get reduction on import duties-GUTA

A leading Member of Ghana Union of Traders, Benjamin Yeboah has indicated that Ghanaians would benefit more from the benchmark value if the government put in measures in reducing import duties further.

He explained the benchmark value which was reduced by the government recently does not apply to all foods imported into the country.

The government in April this year, announced the reduction of the benchmark values for all imports by 50 percent, except duties on vehicles, which was reduced by 30 percent.

This was part of reforms at the country’s ports aimed at reducing the incidence of smuggling at the ports, enhancing revenue mobilization and making Ghana’s ports competitive.

The reduction was also in response to calls by importers on the government to reduce import duties.

The duties on vehicles were given a 30 percent reduction because they already enjoyed some reduction which would add up to 50 percent.

After the reduction in the benchmark value, consumers have called for a reduction in prices of goods and services.

However, Mr. Yeboah in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicated that not all products imported are affected by the value reduction.

He explained that although importers show proof of their imports, port officials use their own standardized price, a situation importers raised concerns over and led to the reduction of the benchmark value.

He stressed it was not duties that were reduced but the benchmark value. We are not going to witness a massive reduction across the board. We will see some level of reduction. We should pray and ask the government to reduce the duties and other levies at the ports. If they should reduce these things, we will see a further reduction in goods and services.”

GUTA on Tuesday issued a statement asking members to reduce prices of their goods following the reduction on benchmark values.

GUTA explained that traders could have even reduced their goods further but they need to consider other factors such as balancing the price of the new goods as against the old stock.

“Most of the gains have also manifested in the stability of prices on the market, even in the midst of currency depreciation. It is a fact that some category of goods have not seen reduction at all, due to the fact that the modalities involved in their values are yet to be completed.

It is also our expectation that prices will further come down, especially, if the exchange rate remains stable. Bearing in mind that competition is the best determinant of prices on the market,” GUTA said.