Ghanaians express outrage at AFCON budget

A section of the Ghanaian public has expressed outrage at the disclosure by the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Isaac Asiamah that Ghana spent $4.5 million out of a budget of $6.3 million on the Black Stars at the just ended AFCON tournament.

Reacting to the presentation by the Minister, some individuals said they were shocked the country spent so much on the team despite their abysmal performance at this year’s tournament, which was won by Algeria.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has disclosed in Parliament that the country budgeted Six Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Thirty-Three Dollars and Eighty-Four Cents (US$6,365,033.84) for Ghana’s participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Four Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Two Dollars (US$4, 564, 352.00) was expended from the training tour up until the team exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stages.

The Minister further disclosed the Normalization committee has been tasked to produce a comprehensive report on the poor performance of the Senior National team in the tournament.

Below is how the money was expended:

The playing body Technical team Members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports Representatives of GHALCA Representatives of Old Footballers Some staff of the GFA Some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Some member of the Ghana Supporters Union Journalists

A further breakdown of the expenditure is provided as follows:

Airfare – $924,168

Per diem, players – $187,050

Per diem, technical staff – $129, 600

Per diem, additional technical staff – $90,750

Winning bonus, players – $965, 405

Winning bonus, technical – $347,027

Winning bonus, additional technical staff – $177,000

Accommodation – $1,143,519

Feeding – $419,300

Match Tickets 0 $41,750

Medicals – $44,574

Visa Fees – $8,541

Internal Transportation -$43,092

Incidentals – $42,576

Total; $4,564,352

Reacting to the figures presented by the minister, the respondents said it was painful to have the team spent so much and yet, performed poorly.

Some even made reference to the 2017 budget of $3.4 million and where the team reached compared to that of 2019 and how we performed.

In 2017, the Sports Ministry approved a budget of $3.4 million for the national team for the AFCON games.

The $5.4 million budget presented by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was slashed by $ 2 million.

The budget included the team’s training tour of UAE where they will camp for 11 days at the Al Ain training centre.

Also factored in were bonuses and appearance fees for the players who will make the 23-man squad.

“The Ghana Football Association presented a budget for the AFCON and it was $5.4 million but we have slashed it,” the former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye said.

“We have now approved a budget of $3.4 million for the tournament, ” he added.